Just before the release of Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson starrer Fifty Shades Darker, the cast of the film opened up about the film and revealed what fans can expect.

Talking about the film, Dakota revealed that the sequel to the Fifty Shades of Grey is more intricate and suspenseful. "Ultimately it's an epic love story, one of them has very dark desires and the other had to find that in herself because they love each other so deeply," she told the OK magazine.

While Dakota revealed about the film's plot, Jamie described the erotic thriller as huge and heavy and said that Christian Grey needs Anastasia Steele in his life.

Revealing more about the chemistry of the actors and steamy scenes, Eric Johnson, who plays the role of Anastasia's boss Jack Hyde, said, "Jack comes across as an ideal boss, but then it quickly evolves from that."

"There's a lot of sexiness on the camera that's not just in the bedroom. It's a psychological thriller," he said.

The film also features Bella Heathcote, who plays the role of Grey's ex-lover Leila Williams. "I love that thriller aspect and the element of danger gets darker and darker," she said while talking about the film's plot.

Fifty Shades Darker, which is a sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, is set to release this Valentine's Day weekend. The film, directed by James Foley, features Dakota, Jamie in the lead roles, while Bella, Eric Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford and others in supporting roles.

The film is based on the erotic novel of the same name by author E.L. James. The second instalment will pick up from where the first part ended. The film has, so far, received a good response, with trailer promos creating a good buzz on social media.