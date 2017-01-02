Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are raising the temperature with the latest the sneak peek of the much-awaited sequel Fifty Shades Darker. Fans were treated to a small, steamy video from the upcoming movie during a commercial that aired on New Year's Eve.

The 32-second clip begins with Dakota and Jamie's characters -- Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey – sharing an intimate moment, followed by a sizzling makeout session. However, the romantic moment doesn't last for long, as a mysterious woman enters the frame, who follows them. Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's song, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, in the background gives the sexiest touch to the teaser.

Watch the teaser here

In December, the makers released a trailer for the film, which is a sequel to the blockbuster box office hit Fifty Shades of Grey. The trailer showed a sizzling chemistry between Anastasia and Christian, which proves that the second instalment will definitely raise the temperature in theatres when released.

The trailer released in December is filled with suspense, drama, mystery and excitement and it treats the viewers with a few steamy scenes between Anastasia and Christian. But it remains to be seen whether the romance will survive between this drama, mystery and suspense.

The December trailer was the second promo of the film Fifty Shades Darker. Universal Pictures released a teaser and a first full trailer of the second instalment in September. Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to the popular R-rated Fifty Shades of Grey, will hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2017. Directed by James Foley, the film features Dakota and Jamie in the lead roles. Kim, Luke Grimes, Eloise Mumford and others play supporting roles.