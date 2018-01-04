The official trailer of the Salim Kumar directorial Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam is out, and the Jayaram flick promises to be nothing short of a laugh riot. The movie marks actor Salim Kumar's first commercial directorial venture with a major star in the industry.

The 1-minute-24-second trailer is packed with some funny situations and catchy dialogues.

Jayaram is seen at his comedic best under Salim Kumar's direction and the actor is well within his comfort zone. Anushree plays it cool as a typical housewife in the family-oriented movie. There are some funny and curious scenes in which the couple shares vibrant onscreen chemistry.

The dialogues in the trailer hint at a plot based on the issue of women's empowerment, but with a comedic flavour.

Interestingly, director Salim Kumar also appears as a curious character in the trailer.

The movie is important for Jayaram as the actor had a disappointing run in 2017. He couldn't come up with a solid blockbuster of his own, except for the multi-starrer hit Achayans.

Meanwhile, Anushree struggled to carry over the momentum she gathered in 2016 to 2017 with just one release to her credit.

Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam is important for Salim Kumar as he is stepping into the waters of commercial filmmaking for the first time as a director.

His earlier directorial ventures like Compartment and Karutha Joothan were experimental in nature and earned him critical acclaim. Karutha Joothan bagged the Kerala State Film Awards for the Best Story in 2017.

Even though the makers are tight-lipped about the plot of the movie, reports suggest Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam revolves around a hilarious couple and God, who comes down to Earth to have a look at humans.

Nedumudi Venu plays God in the movie. Other major characters are played by Kottayam Pradeep, Srinivasan, Anjali, Harisree Asokan, and Kulappulli Leela.

The movie has been written by Salim Kumar and Nadirshah has composed the music. Riyas is the editor and Sinu Sidharth has cranked the camera for Salim Kumar.

Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam has been produced by Dr Zachariah Thomas, Alwin Antony and Sreejith Ramachandran under the banner United Global Media Entertainment. The movie will hit theatres in mid-January.