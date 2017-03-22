India and Australia, in their last three Test matches, have been involved in some controversies and drama, allowing the media enough spice to pen down articles. However, the Australian media seems to be going too far, primarily the Daily Telegraph, who called Virat Kohli a 'dictator' and now, have labelled him as 'Donald Trump', the not-so-popular US president.

Kohli, who normally does not keep quiet on such issues, has tried to stay away, but his fans on social media have trolled Daily Telegraph for their views on the India captain. Even the superstar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, seems to have taken note of the reports against Kohli, and the actor was in no mood to take this nonsense lying down.

Amitabh gave a fitting reply, via Twitter, stating, "T 2471 - Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! ... thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !!"

T 2471 - Aussi media calls Virat, Donald Trump of sports !! ... thank you Aussi media for accepting that he is a winner and the PRESIDENT !! pic.twitter.com/ZOoNtuhtC2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2017

It was the same daily that had alleged Kohli of throwing an energy drink bottle at an Australian official during the second Test in Bengaluru. It further went on, adding that the coach Anil Kumble also stormed into the umpires' room to demand why Kohli declared leg before wicket in the second innings.

Most of the Australian papers even took a dig at the JSCA Stadium curator, even before a single ball had been bowled in Ranchi, assuming that the pitch laid out in the third Test was going to be a rank-turner, with the Test match, eventually going on to last the five days, without either team winning.