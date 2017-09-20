Game of Thrones seventh season ended on a cliffhanger. Since then the speculations are rife about the final and eighth season.

Recently, a photo of pregnant Daenerys has been shared on various social media sites, which leads us to one question — will Daenerys get pregnant next season?

Last season finale shows Jon Snow doing the deed with the mother of Dragons. Henceforth, the question arises naturally.

Daenerys believes she cannot bear a child in her womb anymore because of the prophecy following her husband Khal Drogo's death.

The prophecy said— "When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before."

The series of events seem quite impossible but nothing is impossible in Westeros.

Filming for Game oF Thrones Season 8 is due to begin in October and the series is expected to be released at the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019.