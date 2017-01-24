South Korean actress Lee Young-ae, who stayed away from the glamorous world of entertainment for 14 years, is finally making a comeback with upcoming SBS drama Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is also known as Saimdang: The Herstory.

The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on January 26 during the time-slot of popular Lee Min Ho starrer fantasy thriller The Legend Of The Blue Sea, which will be airing its finale this Wednesday, January 25, at 10pm KST.

In the history drama, the 45-year-old actress of Dae Jang Geum fame will be playing twin roles –one of a Joseon-era calligrapher cum artist named Shin Saimdang and the other of a modern-day historian called Seo Ji-yoon.

The period drama revolves around the life of a university lecturer, who discovers the personal diary of an ancient artist. She decides to dig deep into the life history of the person and gets entangled with a mysterious portrait.

Other celebrities to be featured in the SBS show include Song Seung-heon as an aristocrat and painter named Lee Gyum, Oh Yoon-ah as Whieumdang Choi, Kim Hae-sook as Saimdang's grandmother and Yoon Da-hoon as Lee Won-soo.

Saimdang: Light's Diary, which is written by Park Eun-ryung and directed by Yoon Sang-ho, is considered one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2017. It is mainly because many of the historical series are very popular among the Korean drama lovers across the globe.

Watch the official trailer for Saimdang below: