Daddy and Poster Boys opened to an average response at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Released in over 1,000 screens each in the domestic market, both the movies witnessed poor occupancy of 20 percent in the morning shows at both multiplexes and single screens. Although the business of both the movies increased towards the evening shows.

After 24 years, Sunny Deol reveals reason behind cold war with Shah Rukh Khan

It has been reported that Arjun Rampal-starrer Daddy that revolves around the story of Mumbai gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli did well in Maharashtra as compared to other parts of the country. Yet, it failed to beat the overall opening day collection record of Sunny Deol's Poster Boys.

According to Box Office India report, Daddy collected Rs 1.5 crore nett at the domestic market on its first day, while Poster Boys did Rs 2.5 crore nett business at the Indian box office on its opening day.

However, both the movies will face tough competition with last week's release Baadshaho that is still going strong at the Indian box office.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy showcases the controversial life of Gawli, from being one of the most wanted criminals to becoming a politician in Maharashtra. Arjun, who underwent facial transformation to look every bit of Gawli, won applause for his performance.

Poster Boys revolves around the lives of three men whose lives turn upside down after they find themselves in a poster that promotes vasectomy (nasbandhi).