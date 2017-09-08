Five Bollywood movies were released this Friday including big ticket films Daddy and Poster Boys. Both movies opened to a dismal response and made only an average collection at the box office on the first day.

September started on a good note for Bollywood with the releases of Baadshaho and Shub Mangal Saavdhan. The industry counted on Daddy and Poster Boys to carry forward the good momentum.

But Daddy and Poster Boys, which were released in over 1,000 screens each in the domestic market, have received a poor response in the morning shows. Both films have registered an average of 20 percent occupancy in the theatres in both multiplexes and single screens.

Daddy, which revolves around the story of the Mumbai don, Arun Gawli, did well in multiplexes especially in the Maharashtra region, while Poster Boys fared well in single screens.

Positive word of mouth and critical acclaim are expected to take their business upwards in the later shows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "BO following similar pattern for *most* new films... Fri morning/noon = lukewarm... Biz picks up towards evening if film rich in merits... This Friday is no exception... #PosterBoys, #Daddy, other new films start slow... Here's hoping there's a +ve turnaround before day ends."

On the other hand, both films are facing tough competitions from Baadshaho and Shub Mangal Saavdhan. As per the early trends, Daddy and Poster Boys are likely to collect around Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day. But Baadshaho is likely to top the collection chart in the domestic market this weekend.