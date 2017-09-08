Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy is the latest victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by some torrent sites.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwali, Daddy is a crime thriller based on the life of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli. Released on September 8, Daddy full movie has now been made available on internet just after few hours of hitting the theatres.

While some of the torrent sites have uploaded the movie for the users to watch it online, some others have offered the option to download it for free as well. Many illegal sites even have HD quality print of the full movie.

Despite the government trying to curb the menace of piracy, the problem persists with vengeance. The news of Daddy full movie being leaked online will certainly leave the producers of the film worried.

Daddy has received mixed reviews from the critics but is expected to make a decent opening collection at the box office. However, the full movie being available online is likely to affect its business adversely.

Of late, most Bollywood movies got leaked online just a few hours of its official release. Not only the big budget films, even small movies were not spared. In certain cases, movies were made available on the internet even before the official release, which obviously resulted in major losses to the producers.

Most recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz was leaked online a few days before its release. Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Great Grand Masti had faced a similar fate in recent past.