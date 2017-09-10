Arjun Rampal has made a solo appearance on the silver screen with his movie Daddy on September 8. While the audience has lauded the actor's performance, they gave mixed reviews about the movie and its storyline.

And this response has affected the box office collection of Daddy. It was expected to open with Rs 3 crore at the box office but it couldn't even touch Rs 2 crore on its first day.

However, the movie has gained momentum on Saturday, September 9, and its box office collection on Day 2 was Rs 2 crore. However, Daddy has beaten Arjun's previous movie Rock On 2's record. It had the opening collection of Rs 2.02 crore .

The movie is expected to earn more on Sunday, but it will face a difficult time to sustain in theatres during the weekdays. Also, the full movie's online leak is one of the reasons of downfall in its collection.

Daddy full HD movie has been made available on Internet just after few hours of hitting the theatres. The free download links have also been shared on social media.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwali, Daddy is a crime thriller based on the life of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli. The movie is about three friends who form a gang after the lockdown of textile mills in Mumbai in 1970.

The trio, who are workers residing in Dagdi Chawl, join hands with the underworld and call themselves B.R.A gang – abbreviation of their initials; Babu, Rama and Arun. Arjun plays the ruthless and cunning badass Arun in the movie.

Daddy has clashed at box office with Sunny Deol's Poster Boys which has earned more than Arjun Rampal starrer on its first day. However, both the movies didn't do wonders at the box office, but the audience has loved both the flicks.