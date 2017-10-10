A furious father from Litherland, in Merseyside, North West England, has demanded an apology from the fast food restaurant chain KFC after he found a swear word printed on a tub of gravy in a meal he purchased for his four-year-old daughter.

Graeme Harrison brought a children's popcorn chicken meal for his daughter, but he was left in shock when he unpacked the meal box to see "f**k" printed on the lid of the gravy box. While talking to Liverpool Echo about the incident, Harrison said he could not believe that.

He immediately tweeted the photo of the gravy box with the swear word and tagged KFC's Twitter account. The following day he received a letter from the food chain restaurant. They sent him a £10 voucher, which he described as an act of "insult."

"I am lucky that my daughter is not older and could understand what it said. But she can spell and knew it was a word," he told the online publication.

Harrison said that he chased KFC but they are trying to "sweep the incident under the carpet." According to him, the food chain restaurant did not even apologise to him or communicate with him.

"I want to know how it happened and what they are going to do about it. That label can't have been something the computer just did itself and I am pretty sure it will have been printed on other items. The letter I was sent was just an automated response and it was just a generic complaints form. I don't even think they have looked at the complaint and the £10 voucher is just an insult," he talked about his experience and the letter he received from KFC.

He further said that the fast food restaurant chain took his details but they never followed up on the issue.

"I am shocked they haven't contacted me. I don't feel like, given the circumstances, I should be the one chasing them up. It has been nearly two months and I have had no explanation as to how it happened. I think they are hoping by not responding it can be swept under the carpet. It is unbelievable," he told the online publication.

However, a spokesman for KFC told Mail Online that they apologised to Graeme for his experience .

"It looks like a team member was trying to be funny here, but it's not on. We're sorry for Graeme's experience and the area manager will be reaching out to him personally to apologise," the spokesperson clarified.