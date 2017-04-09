Passengers in the three coaches of Patna Rajdhani Express were looted on Sunday morning near Buxar in Bihar. The loot was carried out by unidentified dacoits.
Read: Robbers cut hole in coach roof, steal bank cash worth Rs. 5.78 crore from Chennai-bound train
Four passengers lodged a complaint with the railway police that three men made off with their suitcases and thrashed them. They have claimed that the coach attendants let the dacoits in.
Following the incident, the coach attendant, who allegedly helped dacoits loot passengers in A4, B1 and B2 coaches, has been detained.
According India Today, Patna Railway Police said, "We have suspended ASI Railway Police Force (RPF) in-charge of escort and also taking action against escort party for their failure to detect the incident of theft."
Meanwhile Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Railways tweeted Bihar should take strict actions against such crimes.
Directed DG RPF to take up with DG POLICE Bihar,take serious action on Dacoits who attack passengers on trains,law&order very imp issue— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 9, 2017
Directed Chairman Rail Board take up with Chief Secy Bihar,Dacoits who attack passengers on trains,law&order very imp issue, states must act— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 9, 2017
- Munger: Maoists attack train, gun down 3 GRP jawans
- Maoist Attack in Bihar: Militants Fire at Passenger Train, Security Personnel and Train Guard Injured
- MP train robbery case: Investigation underway and culprits will be punished, says state Home Ministe
- Dacoits gang-rape 12-year-old girl in UP, attack and loot family
- Gurugram: Women bank employees thwart robbery bid; overpower armed robbers and beat them up [VIDEO]