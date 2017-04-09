Passengers in the three coaches of Patna Rajdhani Express were looted on Sunday morning near Buxar in Bihar. The loot was carried out by unidentified dacoits.

Read: Robbers cut hole in coach roof, steal bank cash worth Rs. 5.78 crore from Chennai-bound train

Four passengers lodged a complaint with the railway police that three men made off with their suitcases and thrashed them. They have claimed that the coach attendants let the dacoits in.

Following the incident, the coach attendant, who allegedly helped dacoits loot passengers in A4, B1 and B2 coaches, has been detained.

According India Today, Patna Railway Police said, "We have suspended ASI Railway Police Force (RPF) in-charge of escort and also taking action against escort party for their failure to detect the incident of theft."

Meanwhile Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Railways tweeted Bihar should take strict actions against such crimes.

Directed DG RPF to take up with DG POLICE Bihar,take serious action on Dacoits who attack passengers on trains,law&order very imp issue — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 9, 2017

Directed Chairman Rail Board take up with Chief Secy Bihar,Dacoits who attack passengers on trains,law&order very imp issue, states must act — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 9, 2017

On December 20, 2016, 14 armed men boarded the LTT-Bihar Patliputra Express passing through Maharashtra and looted passengers at knife point. Cash, jewellery and mobile phones worth INR 28 lakh were stolen.

In 2015, the Chhapra-Tata Express was forcibly stopped by 20 -25 dacoitts who took the cabin man hostage near Dadnagar Halt in Jamui, Bihar before making off with goods worth INR 10 lakh.

Related