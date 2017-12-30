Every year, Bollywood's go-to fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani shoots a glamorous calendar with industry A-listers.

For the 2018 edition, Dabboo has taken pictures of most of the celebrities and the confirmed ones are Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan. Dabboo has shared a glimpse of his photoshoot with these actors.

But there other big stars who will also feature in his year-end calendar. Dabboo has posted a riddle after a photoshoot with a star. But he has not revealed that person's names, instead asked fans to guess.

From a few of those posts, we have listed these names who will be the part of the calendar 2018. Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. There will be total 24 celebs who will pose for Dabboo this year.

Every year, the ace photographer features two debut faces on his calendar. Last year, they were Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Who will be this year? We feel it might be Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is ruling our hearts since Dangal.

Though the framed photos are not out yet, some behind-the-shoot pictures are doing the rounds on social media.

Dabboo, as well as the celebrities, have shared beautiful pictures and videos on their Instagram and Twitter handles.

Take a look at the photos here: