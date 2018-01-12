Every year, Bollywood's go-to fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani shoots a glamorous calendar with industry A-listers. This year, the shoot has been wrapped up and the launch date is out.

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 will be unveiled on January 17.

For the 2018 edition, Dabboo has taken pictures of 24 celebrities and the confirmed ones are Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan. He has shared a glimpse of his photoshoot with these actors.

But there are other big stars who will also feature in his year-end calendar. He has posted a riddle after a photoshoot with a star. But he has not revealed that person's names, instead asked the fans to guess who it was.

Based on that, and also, keeping last year's list in mind, here are a few names that we think will surely be in this year's calendar: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

After shooting Sidharth's photos for the calendar, Dabboo mentioned the same on his Twitter handle at the end of 2017.

"Yep, Our End Of The Year Tradition - To Do A Shot For #dabbooratnanicalendar ... A candid Moment Of @S1dharthM From My #2018 Calendar... Can't Wait To Share The Actual Shot ⚡️ @dabbooratnani @Dabboo @manishadratnani #manishadratnani #dabbooratnani," he tweeted.

For Amitabh, he wrote: "A Moment From #DabbooRatnaniCalendar #2018 . How Incredible Does Amit Uncle Look?! Cant Wait To Release The Actual Shot! @ManishaDRatnani @DabbooRatnani

Repost @SrBachchan Wanna ' bike .. ?? #AmitabhBachchan #DabbooRatnani #manishadratnani @Dabboo"

For Farhan, Dabboo tweeted: "U R A Riot @FarOutAkhtar . Love U & Love Your Choice of Swim Suit ‍♂️ @MyrahRatnani @ManishaDRatnani #dabbooratnanicalendar #2018 " @faroutakhtar Well they did ask me to bring a classy swim suit .. @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #funtimes #2018cometh"

Every year, the ace photographer features two debut faces on his calendar. Last year, they were Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Who will it be this year? We think it might be Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is ruling our hearts since Dangal. Also, Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao may make their debut this year.