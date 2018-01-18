Bollywood's one of the ace photographer, Dabboo Ratnani, has finally launched his much awaited year end calendar on January 17. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Miss World Manushi Chhillar are among the 24 celebrities who featured on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018.

Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the pictures at the launch event. Apart from Jaya Bachchan, other three family members (Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan) featured on the calendar. Earlier, Big B was supposed to unveil the pictures, but the megastar couldn't make it to the event due to shoulder injury. Thus, his son did the honours.

Stunning pictured has been captured through Dabboo's lens. SRK's killer look with those smoky eyes, Manushi's Game of Thrones themed photo and Sunny Leone's naughty maid picture are winning hearts.

All the actors and actresses charmed in their photos on Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018. The launch event was attended by many stars like Abhishek, Sunny Leone, Anupam Kher and several Bigg Boss 11 contestants, including Vikas Gupta and Hiten Tejwani.

Apart from Manushi, we saw Aamir Khan and Kajol featuring this year. Other actors have been starring on Dabboo's year end calendars for quite some time.

While Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff flaunted their abs in the pictures, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor raised the temperature in the calendar, and Vidya Balan and Sonaskhi Sinha showed why curly hairs are the best.

Here is the list of 24 celebs who featured in the calendar: