Like every year, Bollywood's go-to fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched the annual calendar, featuring several celebrities. The 2017 edition, Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017, grabbed eyeballs after debutant Disha Patani's toplesss photo went viral.

Disha's topless photo for the calendar garnered appreciation from all quarters. However, the concept is not new as there have been such photos in Dabboo's calendars before too. Nevertheless, the photographer brings the concept alive in such a beautiful and sexy way.

Actors Disha, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff have made their debut in the Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anushka Sharma are also among the 24 actors who are featured in the annual calendar.

Though all the framed photos are not out yet, fans have shared a few on social media. Dabboo has also shared the teaser before the launch on Wednesday.

Here's a sneak peek of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2017: