Every year, Bollywood's go-to fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani shoots a glamorous calendar with industry A-listers. For the 2017 edition, Dabboo has taken pictures of most of the celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan.

Tiger Shroff is the debutant of this year, while last year, it was Kriti and Athiya Shetty. Though the framed photos are not out yet, some behind-the-shoot pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media. Dabboo, as well as the celebrities, have shared beautiful pictures and videos on their Instagram and Twitter handles.

The shared photos also have Dabboo and his wife Manisha posing with the Bollywood stars. The ace photographer has posted video clips as well, while Big B has shared his photo. The senior actor looks dapper in a black leather jacket, sitting on a bike with swag.

While Kriti is set to put up a tough look for the calendar, Tiger admits feeling like a superman on his debut shoot. Like last year, it is expected that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor will also feature in the 2017 edition.

People would also love to see Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, considering this year has been pretty much ruled by them. Salman won hearts with Sultan and Aamir is bidding goodbye to this year with Dangal. It would be interesting to see these two in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar.

Meanwhile, take a look at the pre-shoot photos and videos here:

Here We Go! #DabbooRatnani 2017 #Calendar Day 1 Shoot Started In A 'BIG' Way! With None Other Than @SrBachchan .Sharing A Post From His Blog pic.twitter.com/0nUXcG1GkV — DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) December 13, 2016