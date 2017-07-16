A week before San Diego Comic-Con stuns the world with a slew of trailers and spoilers from upcoming movie releases and TV shows, Disney decided to send a shock wave through D23 and we must say, they did it like a pro. The studio hosted the event to preview a few trailers from their upcoming movies. While the most talked about trailer has to be Avenger: Infinity War, there were others that debuted as well.

Among the new presentation, Disney dropped the first look of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The upcoming Star Wars movie did not release a trailer as such, disappointing numerous fans, but they did tease the gathering through a behind-the-scenes look from the movie.

Also Read: Avengers: Infinity War trailer reveals MAJOR Thor: Ragnarok spoiler; Thanos is not the ONLY villain

The first look of Star Wars was presented by Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro and director Rian Johnson.

One's loss was another's gain. While Star Wars trailer did not premiere, an extended trailer of Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Chris Pine starrer A Wrinkle in Time made way to D23. Directed by Ava DuVernay, the film follows the journey of "a family story wrapped in an epic adventure," as explained by DuVernay at the event, CNN reported. Mindy Kaling, who is playing a prominent role in the book adaptation, emphasised that the movie is filled with a modern flare.

Director Jon Favreau presented a small footage of The Lion King and it enthralled the audience present at the venue. The clipping spread a feeling of nostalgia at D23. The short preview reportedly began with a shot-by-shot remake of the opening scene from the animated film with "The Circle of Life" accompanied in the background.

Apart from that, Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins also made her way to the Disney event. While a trailer was not ready in time for the event, the makers presented a rough cut of the scenes.

Besides the trailer presentations, Disney took D23 as an opportunity to confirm that a live-action Mulan film is in the development stage, the production of Dumbo will begin soon, Aladdin's cast has been confirmed and announced, and that Frozen 2, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 are in the pipeline.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi D23 footage:

A Wrinkle in Time trailer:

Mary Poppins Returns teaser: