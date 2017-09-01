Germany have done well at the World Cup 2018 qualifiers so far. Riding on a six-match winning streak, the number two side in the world will try to maintain the momentum as they face Czech Republic at Eden Arena, Prague on Friday.

The Germans, who are in Group C, alongside Northern Ireland, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Norway and San Marino, will inch closer to the quadrennial event with a win tonight. Germany are a strong side. The Confederations Cup win is a testimony to the depth of the team; bagging the trophy with a second-string squad.

Thomas Muller, Mesut Ozil, Toni Kroos, Matt Hummels are playing in this match. Germany have won the all their qualifiers matches without breaking a sweat. After this match against Czech Republic, they will head back home and face Norway on Monday.

Germany coach, Joachim Low, has his sights set on securing WC berth.

"It's our target to qualify early for the World Cup and win both games. That's how we're going to start this week because it's an important year ahead for us and a good start is important," Goal quoted Low as saying.

The Germans cannot afford to take it easy against the Czechs, who will be determined to take revenge for their 3-0 loss to Germany in October last year. Can the home team come up with their best football and beat Germany?

Where to watch live Czech Republic World Cup qualifiers is scheduled for 8:45 pm local time, 7:45 pm BST/ 2:45 ET, 12:15 am IST India: TV: Sony Ten 2. Live streaming: Sony liv Germany: RTL Television, DAZN Europe Czech Republic: CT Sport UK: TV: Sky Sports Red Button US: Fox Sports1. Live streaming: Fox Sports Go

Though Germany beat Czech in their last head-to-head World Cup qualifiers, the Czechs played some good football despite the loss. The Czechs will come into this game as second favourite, but they are known for their determined approach.

Czech Republic are the second best team in Group C and come into this match with some impressive results. They drew against Norway in their last match before thrashing San Marino. However, this is going to be their biggest test in recent times.