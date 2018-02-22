An 18-year-old girl from Prague, Czech Republic, spends more than £1,000 (around $1,500) per month on her beauty routine to look like Barbie. She was just 16 when she started using fake eyelashes and hair extensions to dress up like Barbie and takes over three hours to get ready.

Gabriela Jirackova also has a collection of 300 Barbie dolls to motivate her. "I was inspired by other real-life Barbies and my Barbie dolls. I had plenty of them as a kid," Gabriela told Barcroft TV.

"When I saw the real-life Barbies I thought that it was something for me. I have always wanted to stand out and thought this would suit me. I don't believe in a natural look. I think there is hardly anything natural today," she added.

Obsessed with Barbies, the teenager got permanent make-up and lip fillers done when she was 16. She even got a boob job and transformed her natural C-cup breasts to G-cup size.

"It starts with little adjustments, like your hair and then you want more and more," Gabriela was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

"It is not that I have been unhappy with myself at any point. I have always been content. The fact that I like artificial beauty doesn't mean that I have ever had low self-esteem," she added.

The Czech human Barbie revealed that she is happy in her skin but the surgeries and implantations make her feel 'sexier'.

Gabriela's future plan is to go under the knife again to transform herself into the ultimate human Barbie. She will get butt implants, rib removal and get even bigger breast implants to look get the perfect Barbie look.

Gabriela's mother Romana is worried about her Barbie addiction but still supports her decisions to go under the knife to achieve the look of her idol.

"I am worried about her health no doubt about that, but how far she will go with it is her choice and I respect it," Romana was quoted as saying by Metro. "I think that she is naturally pretty and even if she has some cosmetic procedures done I would respect that," she added.

Gabriella reacted to this mentality by stating: "I believe I'm a much better example than the majority of other celebrities, who do drugs, change their partners, or even get involved in scandals. Those kids watch all of that and their parents don't mind."

"On the contrary I have been always encouraging others to do what they want to do themselves and what they want to become. That's the message I always spread" she added.

Gabriella loves plastic surgeries and artificial beauty, but she reveals that this doesn't mean that she ever had low self-esteem.

The 18-year-old human Barbie is not going to change her lifestyle and is looking forward to earn more fame and recognition worldwide because of her looks. "I want to live in LA and become famous for my Barbie image. I still want to undergo more cosmetic procedures. I must say I am more pleased with myself after each procedure, but I am not there yet. I will definitely continue my lifestyle as this is not a short-term thing," Gabriella concluded.