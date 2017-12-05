Cyclone Ockhi has created havoc in most regions of south India. Reports about people being killed and property being damaged in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep has already ignited fear among residents.

As the cyclone heads to make landfall near Gujarat on Wednesday, numerous videos from the region are being circulated online, adding to residents' fears.

Earlier on Tuesday, news agency ANI tweeted a video announcing that it was a clip from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Panvel. The short yet terrifying video showed a hailstorm bringing commuters to a halt. The clip featured icy rocks hitting numerous cars and resulting in damage to the vehicles.

The video quickly began circulating online.

Hailstorm on expressway near Panvel.. pic.twitter.com/VwQozNNc5b — Yuvraj Ganjoo (@Yuvraj_kt) December 5, 2017

ANI quickly pulled down the tweet. Giving an explanation, the news outlet tweeted: "Video retracted: Panvel hailstorm, story under editorial review." A Twitter user responded to the update claiming that no such thing has taken place in the region.

Video retracted: Panvel hailstorm, story under editorial review. — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

This is not the only video doing the rounds. Another video claiming to be the Bandra–Worli sea link is circulating online. The clip claims to be taken on Monday evening and shows high tides gushing through the bridge.

However, the authenticity of the video is questionable. Many online users point out that it is not the famous bridge in Mumbai. Check the video here:

Monday evening #MumbaiRains Take a look at worli sea face @suhelseth pic.twitter.com/mbWpb2AUtV — Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) December 4, 2017

Due to the intensity of Cyclone Ockhi, schools and colleges in many parts of Maharashtra have declared a holiday.

Not only the commercial capital, but Gujarat has also prepared to face the cyclone. According to News18, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams each have been deployed at Surat, Navsari, and Rajkot while the Army, Navy, and the Border Security Force (BSF) are on stand-by in case of an emergency.