The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, December 1 issued high alert in southernmost tip of Kerala which saw many buildings inundated with water and heavily waterlogged streets with electric poles and trees falling all around. Nine people have died due to the cyclone in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The latest statistics released by the IMD this morning clearly shows the wind speed rising from 55-60 kmph to 100 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and its very likely Cyclone Ockhi make landfall at the Lakshadweep Islands on Saturday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday, "We have asked for help from the Navy and the Coast Guard as a batch of fishermen from here has not returned."

On Thursday, media reports said that around 200 fishermen hadn't returned from sea to Kerala. The authorities immediately deployed naval ships and aircraft to rescue the fishermen.

The Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying, "Heavy showers will continue for next 12 hours as the cyclone moves towards Lakshadweep over the next 48 hours."

Here are certain details over the intensifying Cyclone Ockhi:

2:57 pm IST: The Skymet weather announces high alert in Lakshadweep and Kerala.

2:40 pm IST: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMD )from Chennai confirmed to IBTimes India that the Cyclone Ockhi is crossing north-northeastwards from Kerala in the next 24 hours and it will shift north-northwestwards towards Gujarat in Arabian Sea in the next 48 hours.

2:30 pm IST: MoS Home Kiran Rijiju assures of rescue operations being undertaken in Kanyakumari and Kerala coast with the state administration. He also said that Lakshadweep is under our scanner in his tweet.

The NDRF & Central Teams are already working with the local administration for rescue & relief operations around Kantakumari & other areas. Also in touch with Lakshadweep administration @PonnaarrBJP ji. https://t.co/tOMKmNOn44 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 1, 2017

1:50 pm IST: MoS and MP Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari meets Union minister Kiren Rijiju seeking Centre's help in the crisis situation.

Today, I called on Hon'ble Mos Home Shri @KirenRijiju ji to provide central assistance to face the grave situation of #CycloneOckhi in TN. He informed that 2 NDRF teams already deployed to the affected region.(1) pic.twitter.com/jIsqS366ua — Pon Radhakrishnan (@PonnaarrBJP) December 1, 2017

1:36 pm IST: The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) issues red warning in Lakshadweep Islands and alerts that Ockhi is likely to iintensify further.

#CycloneOckhi #Cyclone Red warning for #Lakshadweep islands. Very likely to intensify further during next 24 hrs. — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) December 1, 2017

11:40 am IST: Cyclone Ockhi's eye has been traced 130 km southwest of Thiruvananthapuram and is shifting to Lakshadweep.

11:30 am IST: Major areas in Kerala including Tirunelveli, Manimutharu, and Kottaram received around 40cm rain in the last 24 hours, the IMD said. The state authorities have declared a high alert in Kerala and asked the people to come out only if necessary.

11:15 an IST: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that immediate help has been released for the rescue of fishermen in Kerala.

.@IndiaCoastGuard ships rescued 3 fishermen off Vizhinjam (Kerala coast) this morning and efforts are on to rescue another 5 fishermen sighted off Quilon (Kerala). #CycloneOckhi pic.twitter.com/xjgRbhhjvK — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) December 1, 2017

11:00 am IST: The search operation for the missing fishermen resumed Friday morning with the Navy deploying a Dornier and an Advanced light helicopter (ALH) with divers and 10 ships of the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) were deployed.

The ICG in a press release on Friday morning said that 13 of the fishermen who were missing have returned back while over 100 fishermen with 40 boats are still missing.

10:40 am IST: Alerting the fishermen from entering the sea, the state authorities today launched helpline numbers via a control room which will function at the office of the Deputy Director of Fisheries, Ernakulam, and the Fisheries Station at Vypeen for the next 48 hours, the Hindu reported. The contact numbers are: Vypeen 0484-2502768; 9496007037; Marine Enforcement-9446091185; Fisheries Deputy Director, Ernakulam Zone 0484-2394476; 9496007029; 9447510676.

10:30 am IST:The rainfall caused waterlogging alongside Palayamkottai Road, WGC Road and VE Road in Thoothukudi distict of Tamil Nadu. Collector N. Venkatesh said that strong winds destroyed 11 huts, uprooted 27 trees and over 50 electric poles were left tilted at several locations in the district. However, there were no casualties.

9:00 am IST: Schools remained closed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on Friday following the cyclone. In Tamil Nadu, the Sivaganga Collector G Latha declared schools from five taluks in Sivaganga education district to remain shut.

8:00 am IST: The heavy inflow of water in Kerala caused a rise in storage levels which rose up to six feet in Periyar dam and one foot in Vaigai dam due to heavy inflow. The inflow in Periyar dam was recorded as 16,022 cusecs and Vaigai dam as 2,507 cusecs.

7:30 am IST: Cyclone Ockhi brings rains to regions in Karnataka including Bengaluru. The IMD Bengaluru Director Sundar M Metri on Friday said, "There was a depression in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday that had intensified into a cyclonic storm (Ockhi). The skies over Bengaluru and across Karnataka will remain cloudy and might receive light rains due to the depression."

7:15 am IST: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued Dos and Donts considering the heavy rainfall and gushing wind from Cyclone Ockhi. Here is the report:

Related