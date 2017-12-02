In the wake of Cyclone Ockhi affecting the lives of many people in the South India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a press meeting on Saturday, December 2, in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the press conference, the CM announced the compensation that Kerala government will provide to the victims of the natural disaster that has already claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

The government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased apart from the compensation given by the Fisheries Department board. On Friday, the government had announced Rs 5,000 each for the injured and now, the CM has said that they will be given Rs 15,000 each along with Rs 5,000 from Fisheries Welfare Board.

Free treatment and food will also be provided for the victims who are admitted to hospitals. He has also announced on supplying free ration for families in coastal areas for a week.

People who lost their boats will also be given reasonable compensation based on fisheries department's report.

"Rescue operations are still on with the support of Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Till now, they have rescued 392 people from the sea - 132 from Thiruvananthapuram, 66 from Kozhikode, 55 from Kollam, 40 from Thrissur 40 and 100 from Kanyakumari. 138 people have arrived from Lakshadweep in 12 boats," Pinarayi Vijayan is heard saying.

So far, 529 families who were evacuated from coastal areas have been sheltered in 30 camps with necessary food and medicines. The rescue operation to track all other missing fishermen is underway.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi Vijayan has also promised on launching a system that will give notification on the important announcements to each fisherman in future. The CM has also appreciated the rescue operations conducted by the Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force and the support of media.

