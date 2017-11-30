Major areas in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry received heavy rainfall on Thursday. Uprooting of trees have so far led to four deaths including a woman in Kanyakumari, the police said on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a high alert for the two states and Union territory as Cyclone Okchi headed towards the southern parts of India.

Cyclone Okchi is reportedly heading towards the Lakshadweep islands and the IMD has predicted that wind speed might go up to 65-75 kmph in south Tamil Nadu and 50-60 kmph in the northern part of the state. Winds between 55 to 75 kmph are likely over south Kerala and the Lakshadweep islands.

Chennai received around 6 cm of rainfall last night leaving many electric poles and trees uprooted.

Cyclone Alert for Lakshadweep. Deep Depression 170 km southeast of Kanyakumari at 0530 IST. To move WNW & intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in next 12 hours. https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/WS8B8YQFOi — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2017

Destruction by Okchi, schools shut in parts of TN

Heavy rains and high intensity winds in Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari uprooted trees, snapped power lines and damaged settlements close to the sea. Schools in seven districts of the state including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar remained closed on Thursday.

A weather office reported that the sea conditions will worsen in the next 24 hours and the areas in TN and south Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall to extremely heavy rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep islands until December 1.

IMD Director in Chennai, S Balachandran said, "As far as fishermen are concerned those in Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Rameswaram, have been asked not to venture out into sea till Dec 1 as wind speed will be 65-70 kmph. Sea will be rough."

Sources said that 65 relief camps have been established in Kanyakumari and the fallen trees are being removed by hurricane winds.

Heavy flow at Courtralam falls #HeavyRain pic.twitter.com/YaFFl5DFi9 — Manoj Prabakar S (@imanojprabakar) November 30, 2017

Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in the affected areas of Tamil Nadu on Thursday to carry out relief and rescue operations.

What the weather forecasters say

The IMD has issued warnings in the southern parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over Cyclone Okchi. The IMD director said, "Wednesday's depression has now intensified into deep depression & by 8.30 am today it has formed cyclone because of which for coming 24 hrs both TN & Puducherry to receive moderate rainfall. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar will receive heavy rainfall."

According to Skymet Weather, the cyclone would continue to move in west-­northwest direction towards Lakshadweep islands. The cyclone will then head towards south India and even caused light rainfall in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Advisory against travelling to Kerala and Kanyakumari

A travel advisory has issued an alert to tourists asking them to avoid travelling to the southern coastal belt of Kerala and Kanyakumari. According to latest weather statistics even though Okchi is moving off Thiruvananthapuram, travelling to Kanyakumari, and Kerala's coastal districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam is dangerous as the cyclone might intensify and hit these areas first.

Earlier this month heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu sparking memories of Cyclone Vardah from last year and the floods of 2015 that killed over 400 people, and caused mass destruction in Chennai and nearby areas.

How Ockhi got its name?

World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) started naming the tropical cyclones in 2000. The cyclone Ockhi which is lashing the southern India got its name from Bangladesh and the word Ockhi in Bengali means eye.

The Cyclones worldwide are named by 9 regions — North Atlantic, Eastern North Pacific, Central North Pacific, Western North Pacific, North Indian Ocean, South West Indian Ocean, Australian, Southern Pacific, South Atlantic, the Hindu reported.

A group of selected north Indian Ocean countries — Bangladesh, India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand had given a list of eight names each for cyclones which was combined into a list of 64 names.

The cyclones which occur in North Indian Ocean basin are named by the IMD and the first tropical cyclone was named by Bangladesh in 2004 as Onil.