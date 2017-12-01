The depression above the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm and Cyclone Ockhi has already claimed the lives of nearly nine people in Tamil Nadu and Kerala within two days.
More than 90 fishermen have gone missing and Indian Navy has been trying to rescue them from the rough sea.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to head towards Lakshadweep in the next 24 hours due to which there will be heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, south Kerala as well as Lakshadweep.
Many celebrities, including Shreya Ghoshal, Tamannaah Bhatia, cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, and others have expressed their concern about the safety of people in South India and have requested them to stay safe at home.
Check out celebs reaction on Cyclone Ockhi here:
Tamannaah Bhatia
Feeling concerned for the people of Kerala & Tamil Nadu. Please stay safe..stay indoors. #CycloneOckhi
Shreya Ghoshal
Praying for everyone's safety! #CycloneOckhi
Harbhajan singh
Prayers to those affected by #CycloneOckhi! Stay indoors, stay safe!
Vijay Shankar
Seeing some disturbing images down south - my prayers & thoughts to those affected by #CycloneOckhi - please Stay safe
Anil Kumble
My heartfelt condolences to those families affected by #CycloneOckhi. Those in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other southern regions, please stay safe.
Here are the videos and photos of cyclone Ockhi hitting Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep:
#CycloneOckhi Hits the southern part of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram— Aswin Trivandrum (@AswinTvm3) November 30, 2017
. Scenes from Velankanni Kanyakumari . Wind speeding to 85kmph. Don't panic, no Tsunami Emergency. pic.twitter.com/Vw5PEN76kV
Video from srilanka - Twisters because of #CycloneOckhi . The same cyclone is now battering kanyakumari district and surroundings . Prayers !! pic.twitter.com/AApBxvn1Sw— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 30, 2017
#CycloneOckhi has hit hard on Kanyakumari & nearby.— Sachin Shaji K (@sachinshajik) November 30, 2017
Please be safe! Take extra precautions. pic.twitter.com/V9JvfUNJOj
Cyclone Ockhi Hits Kerala & Tamil Nadu. Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Next 24 Hours. High Wind Speed Uprooted Many Trees. Stay Safe. #Prayers ???#Kanyakumari #Trivandrum #Ockhi #CycloneOckhi pic.twitter.com/Baz3YT5yAf— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 30, 2017
#WATCH: High tides seen at Lakshadweep coast #CycloneOckhi pic.twitter.com/sxUBC4geku— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2017
