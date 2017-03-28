Cyclone Debbie batters coastal areas in Australia

Cyclone Debbie batters coastal areas in Australia Close
Towns along the Queensland coast in Australia have been hit hard as Cyclone Debbie made landfall between Airlie Beach and Bowen at around 2am GMT on Tuesday (March 28). The Insurance Council of Australia has declared the cyclone a catastrophe as powerful gale-force winds and flooding prompted authorities to evacuate around 30,000 people.
loading image
IBT TV
Yemenis rally in Sana'a to mark second anniversary of war
Most popular