- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Cyclists try to control bikes after Cape Town Cycle Tour cancelled due to strong winds
Winds of up to 100kph – that blew competitors off their bikes – forced organisers to cancel the international road race in South Africa.
Most popular