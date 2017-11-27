The Black Friday weekend has come to an end, and with the end of Black Friday comes the preparation for Cyber Monday.

Many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target have already begun releasing their online deals for Cyber Monday 2017, and we've compiled a list of some of the deals to look out for.

(Note: All these deals are live now).

Let's begin with the iPhone.

Best Buy: Buy One Get One Free offer

Buy one iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus and get another for free when you activate both devices with an eligible monthly-instalment plan for AT&T. This offer is also available for either two new activations (connections) or one new connection and one upgrade. (Product Link)

Best Buy: $250 gift card on trade-in offer

Best Buy will be offering a free $250 Best Buy gift card when you trade in your old iPhone for a brand new iPhone X. (Product Link)

(Note: Only select iPhone models are eligible for trade-in)

Best Buy: Save $350 on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X with Flex Lease for Sprint

Also on Best Buy, you can get the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X and save up to $350 when you trade in an eligible phone and activate the iPhone with Flex Lease For Sprint. (Product Link)

iPhone deals on eBay:

eBay is offering the Apple iPhone 8 64GB (Unlocked) for $674, which is a full $25 less than what it usually retails for.

Cyber Monday 2017 deals on Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8

Apple's iPhones are among the bestselling smartphones of the holiday season, but Samsung's Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8 come with deals that are hard to beat.

The Black Friday trade-in scheme on the three smartphones is expected to carry into Cyber Monday 2017. And if you don't want to part with your old device, you can look at Best Buy, Target and Walmart's deals.

Best Buy: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 with qualified activation on Sprint or Verizon

Save $350 on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus when you buy and activate with a monthly instalment plan for Verizon or Sprint. (Product Link)

Note: This deal was advertised as $300 off during Black Friday sale.

Target: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 deals

Get a free $300 gift card when you buy the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus from Target with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.

Meanwhile, on Cyber Monday Target will offer a 15 percent sitewide discount from November 27 on all items not on sale. However, the discount may potentially be applied to some items on sale as well.

Also, Target REDcard holders will receive an additional 5 percent savings on nearly all items. (Sign-up Link)

Walmart: Samsung Galaxy S7

Buy Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB, Black Prepaid for $299 (save $200) on Walmart with prepaid service offered by Straight Talk.

What makes this a worthy deal is you get to save $200 in cash, while most other smartphone deals only offer gift cards. (Product Link)

Trade-in deals on Samsung.com

If you want to buy an unlocked Galaxy S8, or S8+, or Note 8, head over to Samsung.com

Get the Galaxy S8 64GB (Unlocked) for $724.99 OR trade in (Samsung Upgrade) your existing device and get up to $400 off on eligible devices towards a new Galaxy S8 on Samsung.com

Note: The trade-in discount was only $350 during the Black Friday sale.

Samsung is also offering a monthly instalment wherein you can buy the unlocked Galaxy S8 for $30.21 per month for 24 months with zero percent APR and no down payment.

Likewise, buy the Galaxy S8+ 64GB (Unlocked) for $824.99 OR trade in your existing device and get up to $400 off on eligible devices towards a new Galaxy S8+ on Samsung.com

(The monthly instalment amount for the Galaxy S8 Plus, however, is $34.37 per month for 24 moths with Samsung Financing).

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB (Unlocked) is for $950, OR trade in your phone and get up to $400 when you upgrade to a shiny new Galaxy Note 8.

And suppose you want to buy it in monthly instalments, the Galaxy Note 8 is available for $39.59 per month for 24 months

Amazon deal on Essential Phone:

If you're not into the iPhones and Galaxies, you might want to take a look at this deal.

Amazon is offering a great Cyber Monday Deal of the Day on the Essential Phone. You could buy the Essential Phone + World's smallest 4K 360-degree camera for just $399.

Interestingly, you will end up paying $449.99 if you buy only the phone. (Product Link)

Total Savings: You save $221.98 if you buy the bundle.

Note: This is a limited-period deal.

Other non-smartphone deals that you might be interested in:

Best Buy:

Save up to $250 on MacBook Pros at Best Buy.

Microsoft Xbox One 500GB gaming console for $189.99 (save $90) on Best Buy.

Samsung 65-inch Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for $749.99 on Best Buy.

Walmart:

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Gaming System for $199 (save $100) from Walmart.

Samsung UN58MU6070 58-inch 4K Smart LED HDTV for $598 (save $200) from Walmart.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones for $179 9save $100) from Walmart.

Amazon:

LG 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K Smart UltarHD TV for $796 (save $803) on Amazon.

Amazon Echo Plus with Alexa smart speaker for $119 (save $30) on Amazon.

Target:

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Console + $10 Gift Card for $ 199.99 (save $100) on Target.