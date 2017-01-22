It's almost a month since the CyanogenMod shut shop. Now, the industrious freelance programmers, who tirelessly contributed to the world's most popular custom ROM community, have come up with the new LineageOS series to continue the legacy.

LineageOS community is ready to release the custom ROMs related to Android Marshmallow v6.0.1 (CM 13.1) and Nougat v7.7.1 (CM 141.1) for more than 80 devices. Just a few hours ago, LineageOS' Download portal, Install stats' page (with 50k+ unofficial installs) and the Wiki page (with device details) went live.

"Bear with us if these sites look bare at the moment, they will grow with content and design as we continue marching forward," LineageOS community moderator said on the official blog.

It also made some announcement regarding the changes in custom ROM installation. In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will be a separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

Further, LineageOS users are advised to wipe the current ROM in the device while switching to LineageOS, and reinstall GApps. Since the procedure is a bit complicated and time-consuming for the first time user, a how to do guide will be released soon.

