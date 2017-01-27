Though Android Nougat update is confirmed to be released to Redmi Note 3, the company is non-committal on revealing when exactly it will be released to the device.

This is a bit frustrating for millions of Redmi Note 3 users. They helped Xiaomi create history in India. It was able to sell 3.4 million units and become the highest selling smartphone brand online last year, and yet, the company has showed no progress in releasing the software update in a timely manner.

However, Redmi Note 3 users tired of waiting and eager to experience the Android Nougat can try installing the LineageOS custom ROM. It is based on Android 7.1 Nougat and is created by CyanogenMod's former software programmers.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM):

In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will made as separate file as Google Apps. This means users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their GApps. This new LineageOS [official] v14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat firmware has to be installed on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 CPU) aka kenzo model only; if tried on other devices, it might get bricked [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number]

Make sure the device is rooted before going forward for custom ROM installation

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone, so make sure to back all the data by installing TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure to install USB drivers on the PC, or else your smartphone (Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 with Snapdragon 650) will not be recognized by the computer.

Make sure the device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance for smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

If you face force close, go to Settings >> Setupwizard >> Give permission

Though installing custom ROM improve the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and they will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes, India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation guide of LineageOS [official] v14.1 Android 7.1 Nougat custom ROM on Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (with Snapdragon 650) via TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project)-

Step 1: Download LineageOS [official] v14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM and Google Apps in to your PC.

[Scroll to find the downloadable files]

Step 2: Connect Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android Nougat custom ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

LineageOS [official] v14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat custom ROM for Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 (with Snapdragon 650): HERE

Google Apps: HERE

USB Driver: HERE

[Credits: LineageOS]