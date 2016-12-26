Last week, CyanogenMod's parent firm Cyanogen Inc. announced to close all operations on December 31, 2016, and end official software support for all partners — OnePlus, YU (a subsidiary of Micromax), ZUK (sub-brand of Lenovo) and other smartphone brands.

Now, it has come to light that the company has shut down its entire server systems including the CyanogenMod's online repositories and has gone into radio silent. CyanogenMod's moderator confirmed the news on Twitter and said goodbye to the fans.

"UPDATE: As of this morning we have lost DNS and Gerrit is now offline - with little doubt as a reaction to our blog post yesterday. Goodbye," reads CyanogenMod's Twitter feed.

Having said that, private freelance software developers of CyanogenMod have created a new community to continue the CyanogenMod's open source legacy forward with Lineage OS series.

"So, yes, this is us. LineageOS will be a continuation of what CyanogenMod was. To quote Andy Rubin, this is the definition of open. A company pulling their support out of an open source project does not mean it has to die," admin said on the LineageOS blog.

The new community members are expected to make a new announcement on Tuesday, December 27. Watch this space for more updates.

