Just a few months ago, OnePlus X received the one generation old Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based OxygenOS update, but sadly that was the last official firmware from the company, as the mid-range device was deemed outdated.

This doesn't necessarily mean, you should throw the OnePlus X away, you can still be able to experience the Google's latest Android 7.1 Nougat through custom ROMs. Leading custom mobile software development community CyanogenMod on Monday (December 20) released the CM 14.1 series ROM to the OnePlus X.

In addition to Nougat features, CyanogenMod CM14.1 offers exclusive applications, shortcuts, themes and numerous other personalisation options to improve user-experience.

Having said that, CM 14.1 series is nightly version and some features are missing, but the good news is that CyanogenMod's developers will release new updates in coming days.

Prerequisites [Things to remember before installing Custom ROM]:

This new CrDroid Android Nougat custom ROM has to be installed only on OnePlus X aka Onyx model only; if tried on other devices, it might brick them [To check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> Model Number ]

>> >> ] Make sure the device is rooted (Bootloader unlocked) before going forward. [ How to unlock Bootloader on OnePlus X and install TWRP ]

] Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void and it will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing of memory in the smartphone. So make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP

Make sure you have installed USB drivers on the PC, or else the device will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80 percent battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted mid-way.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure of CrDroid Android Nougat custom ROM on OnePlus X model via TWRP recovery method:

Step 1: DownloadAndroid v7.1 Nougat CyanogenMod CM 14.1 custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect OnePlus X to the computer

Step 3: Place the CyanogenMod Android 7.1 Nougat into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with boot loop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Android Nougat-based CyanogenMod [official] CM14.1 custom ROM for OnePlus X: HERE (build date: 21/12/2017)

CyanogenMod Recovery: HERE

Google Apps: HERE

[Credits: CyanogenMod.org]