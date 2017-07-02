Actress Lisa Haydon, who got married last year, took to Instagram in May to share the first picture of her, husband Dino Lalvani and their first born Zack. Recently, Lisa has shared an adorable picture of her munchkin and fans couldn't take their eyes off those little baby toes.

Zack Lalvani was born on May 17 and mommy Lisa shared their first family photo on that very day. Last month, she posted a single picture of Zack, but his face was not shown. On Saturday, July 1, Lisa shared another photo that shows little Zack sleeping on his stomach.

Lisa grabbed attention in the beginning of the year when she posted a photo of her baby bump in a bikini and captioned "Humble beginnings." The actress even got featured on the magazine cover of Elle flaunting her baby bump.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress announced her pregnancy news almost three months after she tied the knot with longtime beau Lalwani, son of the Pakistan-born British entrepreneur, in a beach wedding in Phuket.

The actress is currently in London with her baby and husband. On work front, she was last seen in ADHM and before that, she was in Housefull 3. Lisa will next feature in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1.

Check out the photos here:

