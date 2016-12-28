Cute-looking bat colonies are actually bristling with arguments about food and sex

Egyptian bats may look cute but they never seem to stop squabbling over food, sex and sleeping arrangements. Bats are very sociable animals and often live in large colonies of thousands individuals in a single cave, and have a lifespan of up to about 30 years. It turns out that bat communication is often targeted at a particular individual and can lead to a predictable outcome, finds a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
