Cute baby tree kangaroo renews hope for endangered species
Perth Zoo has celebrated the birth of an endangered Goodfellow’s Tree Kangaroo, only the second joey to be born at the zoo since 1980. Native to Papua New Guinea, Goodfellow’s Tree Kangaroos are so endangered that zoos around the world have been working together to coordinate breeding with the aim of reversing their decline.
