If you are a sweet-toothed person, you know how difficult a task it is to reduce your daily sugar intake. To have a healthy life, it is better to replace refined sugar with healthy sweeteners. If you want to keep a check on your sugar intake or you're not allowed to eat sugar, there are a number of healthy alternatives that tastes exactly like sugar but not as unhealthy as it is.

You can enjoy sugar-rich dishes using healthy sweeteners, as suggested by health experts, without feeling guilty or without risking yourself (especially if you are diabetic patient). Take a look at the healthy sweeteners which not just give you sugary delight but also provide some essential nutrients:

Raw honey

Raw honey is really good for health as it contains essential nutrients like phosphorous, zinc, vitamin B6, riboflavin, niacin etc in adequate amounts. Apart from that, raw honey contains anti-oxidants giving it anti-bacterial characteristic.

You can add raw honey to your tea, salad, milkshake and any other sweet dishes. However, health experts say honey should not be cooked and fried. It loses its nutrient content when it is fried or cooked.

Coconut sugar

You can replace your refined sugar with coconut sugar. It is packed with essential nutrients like Zinc, Potassium, poly-phenol and various anti-oxidant substances. It is one of the most recommended sweeteners because of its high fiber and nutrient content.

Banana

Bananas are an excellent source of fiber and potassium. It also contains Vitamin- B6 and Vitamin-C in high amounts. The healthy and tasty fruit can be used as a sweetener by making a puree and adding it to the dish. It is an amazing alternative to normal sugar which will give a flavour to your dish.

Dates

Dates are filled with essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, iron and vitamin B6. It is good for those suffering from indigestion and constipation problems. Moreover, dates are also great in boosting metabolic process in the body.

When you are using dates as a sweetener, it is advised to consume it in paste form. It not only provides sweetness and flavour to the dish.

Brown rice syrup

Brown rice syrup is a healthy alternative for sugar. It is prepared by fermenting brown rice with the help of enzymes to break down starch. You can add the syrup to your desired food or dishes.