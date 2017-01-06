It seems like now is the best time to avail a new Microsoft Xbox One S console as multiples of these bundles have received a price-cut and are available at reduced prices. The new prices are applicable to buyers across the US.

Now, as far as the exact price-cuts are concerned, the official Microsoft eStore is currently selling three new Xbox One S bundles for a $20 discount on the original pricing. These new bundles and their new prices are as given below:

New Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 bundle: Available at $329 at the Microsoft eStore. Original price was $349.

New Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 bundle: Available for $279. Original pricing was $299.

New Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Favorites bundle: Currently available for $279. Original price was $299.

At this juncture, it is worth noting that all the above bundles are inclusive of a free 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial subscription, apart from the standard package contents.

In related Xbox developments, January 2017 is an important month for gamers and loyalists as multiple Xbox 360 games are set to join the backwards compatibility fray. These could include much-expected titles such as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and the Modern Warfare 2.