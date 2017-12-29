It has now been confirmed that Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has stopped the production of its second generation Swift, which is now in the market to make way for the new model.

A picture that emerged online showed the last Swift made at the facility of the company with a sticker on it reads, "Last Swift:-E07460 Glorious Journey Ends here... For new beginning... Great Car by Great Team Date:-23-Dec-2017 Bye Bye:-Swift".

Maruti Suzuki had launched the second generation Swift hatchback in India in 2011. The model instantly struck the chord with Indian buyers, running for a remarkable six years. The company will replace the current Swift with the third generation model, which was unveiled at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show in March.

The new Swift is based on the new-generation Heartect platform as Baleno and will come with hexagonal grille at the front along with sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). At the rear, the hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and bootlid. The India-spec version is expected to get five-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the new Swift is expected to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission options.

It was reported earlier that the buyers who have already made the bookings for the current Swift may now get the new Swift, which is expected to be launched in India in early 2018. The new generation Swift hatchback is also expected to be showcased at India's biggest auto carnival -- Auto Expo -- in February.

Source: TeamBHP