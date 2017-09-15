Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed that it had not sold its 'missing' A-310 aircraft to any museum in Germany and the former acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline, Bernd Hildenbrand, a German national, had taken PIA's 'missing' plane home while leaving Pakistan.

This issue of 'missing' PIA plane was raised on Tuesday when Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, Pakistan's Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that Hildenbrand had taken the plane without any permission.

"The plane had been chartered by a British company for picturising a movie in Malta following which the aircraft flew to Germany" said PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajwar.

According to a news report, the A-310 aircraft was removed from the PIA's fleet after being declared unfit for use anymore. The plane had been in use for 30 years and had completed its flying hours and was no longer airworthy.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senator, Saleem Mandviwalla had earlier told Tribune, that the plane was worth millions of dollars but was sold to the museum for just Pakistani Rs 5.3 million.

