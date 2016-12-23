Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju urged the Manipur government on Friday to restore normalcy in the state by ending the economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC) on two highways. Curfew was relaxed in parts of Imphal East district till 9 pm Friday, except in areas from Lamlong Bazar to Yaingangpokpi.

The blockade has been in place on National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar highway) since November 1 midnight leading to non-availability of essential commodities in Manipur.

"I am going to Manipur along with my senior officers to take stock of situation caused due to the economic blockade," Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State Home Affairs said.

"There is a constitutional duty of the state government to bring back normalcy and they should ensure that there is no blockade along the highway," Rijiju told PTI.

While the UNC sought President's rule in the state, a senior BJP leader who was assumed to be the chief ministerial candidate quit the party since he said that the Centre was not intervening. A BJP delegation also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday to discuss the issue. Singh then spoke to Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi about the unrest.

Rijiju, who was recently accused of corruption in Arunachal Pradesh, said the ground situation in Manipur continued to be worrisome and the Central Government wanted law and order to prevail.

"I will talk to the state government and will try to find out a solution," he said.

He added that prices of essential commodities have increased due to the economic blockade and people have been suffering a lot. So we want the problem to resolve as early as possible, he added.

There was violence on the streets of Imphal after a Manipuri police check post was attacked and policemen were killed in a different location. East and West Imphal districts have been under curfew this week.