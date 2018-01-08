Doctors have come up new anti-impotence gel as a solution to erectile dysfunction, and the gel is made with explosives! It contains nitroglycerine — an oily, colourless liquid that's used in dynamite.

A recent trial showed that a small amount of the new gel on a man's penis was likely to cure impotence seven out of 10 times.

The study, conducted at University College Hospital in London and other centres around the United Kingdom, found that out of the 220 tested, 70 percent became aroused within 10 minutes and 44 percent of men achieved it in five minutes.

In fact, the rub-on gel reportedly works more than 12 times faster than Viagra, which 3 million Brits are currently taking.

The experimental gel contains tiny doses of highly explosive nitroglycerine and other special ingredients, which help it pass through the skin quickly. It releases nitric oxide gas as it is rubbed in, widening blood vessels and increasing blood flow.

David Ralph, a consultant urologist, told The Sun: "Potential advantages include a potential for a fast action and ease of use."

Ralph added: "Their use could be incorporated into sexual foreplay, increasing the level of intimacy between couples."

There were some mild side effects, including headaches, but the doctors claim altering the ingredients slightly would give better results. One in 10 men in the UK suffers from erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives.

Though there are a number of drugs available in the market — like Viagra, Cialis and Levitra — around 30 percent of men who take them see no improvement.

Further trials will be taking place and the researchers say the new rub-on gel could be on the shelves next year, costing just £1.