Harry Dean Stanton, the prolific character actor known for his roles in films like The Godfather Part II, Paris, Alien, Texas and Repo Man, died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday.

Born in 1926 in rural Kentucky as the son of a tobacco farmer and barber Sheridan Harry Stanton and Ersel, he harboured a desire to become a singer or an actor from an earlier age.

"I could have been a writer. I had to decide if I wanted to be a singer or an actor. I was always singing. I thought if I could be an actor, I could do all of it," the Twin Peaks actor said during one of his interviews for the documentary, Harry Dean Stanton: Crossing Mulholland.

Stanton's journey to the world of entertainment began while he was a student at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He was part of a theatre performance directed by British doyen Wallace Briggs

The 91-year-old actor became popular through his appearance in several cult and indie films, including Escape From New York, Cockfighter and Two-Lane Blacktop. He was also part of mainstream Hollywood films, such as Pretty In Pink, Cool Hand Luke, Alpha Dog and Red Dawn.

During six decades of his acting career, Stanton secured tiny roles in a number of TV shows, like The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin, Man with a Camera, Alice, Big Love, Mongo Wrestling Alliance, Getting On and Twin Peaks.

Although the prolific actor worked with several popular directors from the industry, including David Lynch, Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston and Martin Scorsese, he was never nominated for any principal acting awards.

"In the end, you end up accepting everything in your life – suffering, horror, love, loss, hate – all of it. It's all a movie anyway," Stanton said during one of his interviews with Observer.

Here are some of the messages shared by Mark Hamill and other celebrities:

Harry Dean Stanton was a wonderful man, kind and full of humor. He was also a great actor. Goodbye, Harry Dean. Rest in peace. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) 15 September 2017

This angel on earth left us today. Harry Dean Stanton was one of those special spirits that graced our realm.https://t.co/bKZIxn9o4F pic.twitter.com/Iw8IMsmse9 — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) 16 September 2017

Goodnight, Harry. Follow the light. It's right there waiting for you.#HarryDeanStanton — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) 16 September 2017

"We live in a joy-denying culture. They want no fun! I've been smoking and drinking every day for 75 years and I'm fine"

Harry Dean Stanton — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) 16 September 2017