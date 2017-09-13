Being a food lover and stepping out of the comfort zone to experience physical thrill is different. However, if you are someone who likes a bit of both, there are some adventurous restaurants that will surely beat your past dining experiences.

From dining inside a volcano to enjoying your meal in the sky, here are 7 restaurants that are taking adventurous dining to the next level:

Dinner in the sky

'Dinner in the sky' is a service in which diners are hoisted hundreds of feet in the air with the help of a crane where guest chefs are waiting to serve a gourmet dinner. Though the service 'Dinner in the sky' began in Belgium, it has been featured in almost 45 countries. According to Forbes, it as one of the world's ten most unusual restaurants.

Here comes our lunch! #volcano #volcanocooking #timanfaya #lanzarote #ameliastravels #restaurante #eldiablo A post shared by Aaron Ciaghi (@a2ronsama) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Restaurant cooking on top of a volcano



Wood-fired ovens are way too common so chefs at El Diablo restaurant cook on top of a volcano. The restaurant on the Spanish island of Lanzarote will give you grilled meats or fishes that are carefully cooked on 450-500 degree Celsius of geothermal heat.

The restaurant is set against the volcanic backdrop of the Timanfaya National Park in the Canary Islands. It relies on the bursts of heat or hot vapour produced by the dormant volcano that rises through a hole in the ground to cook the food placed on a cast iron grill.

Mais uma?❤️ #ithaaundersearestaurant #conradmaldives #casalsmatpelomundo #luademel #honeymoon #casalsmat #ilhasmaldivas A post shared by Sophia Marins (@sophiamarins) on Aug 20, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Underwater Restaurant



Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at Rangali Island in Maldives allows you to dine 16-feet below sea level. You can enjoy a 180-degree view of marine life including stingrays and colourful coral while having your chef-made meal.

Restaurant made entirely from ice and snow



Finland's SnowCastle of Kemi is a hotel and restaurant made entirely from ice and snow. It is built every year from scratch. It is open for guests from January to April. The guests can dine on soup, reindeer and lamb. It is the biggest snow fort in the world that also hosts ice art exhibitions, adventure land for children and many other events.

Restaurant inside a limestone cave



A part of Grotta Palazzese in Puglia, Italy, there is a restaurant that's located inside a limestone cave. The restaurant is carved out of a natural limestone cave and apart from the natural beauty, there is eclectic tasting menu that you can enjoy. The Summer Cave that is located entirely outside remains open until October.

Journey to the centre of the Earth ? We knew that exploring a volcano from the inside would be something to remember, but what we saw simply blew our minds! #insidethevolcano @insidethevolcano A post shared by Adam & Marta Biernat (@bite.of.iceland) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Dinner inside a volcano

In Iceland, Thrihnukagigur Volcano is a popular attraction for tourists but not many know that you can have luxury dining experience inside it. It will cost you as much as $14,000. It's worth the money as you will be taken to Thrihnukagigur Volcano on a helicopter. A gourmet meal will be waiting for you in the heart of the volcano that's dormant for 4,000 years.

#therock #zanzibar #restaurant #masai #goodvibes #restaurant #zanzibar #paje #therockzanzibar #igtanzania A post shared by Barbara Erzar (@barb8888) on Sep 12, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Restaurant on a rock in the shallows of the Indian Ocean

Tanzania's The Rock restaurant is on a rock in the shallows of the Indian Ocean. You can dine on fresh seafood caught from the Indian Ocean. In the white shores of Zanzibar, the restaurant looks like a clubhouse.

"The restaurant, which opens for lunch and dinner, seats 45 people and is 7-m high, allowing the water around it to rise 4.5-m up the rock," Daily Mail reported.