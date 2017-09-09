Hurricane Irma continues to move along the northern coast of Cuba. Cuba was drenched with rain and wind from the edge of the storm. Dangerous storm surges of up to 10 feet are expected. Irma may move closer to the country throughout the day. Tourists and even dolphins were evacuated from the predicted path of the storm. Cubans prepared rigorously for the storm, securing homes and belongings.
Cubas coast battered by Irma
- September 9, 2017 16:42 IST
