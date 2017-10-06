The Cuban birthplace of the world-famous daiquiri celebrated 200 years of business on 5 October. International bartenders joined in on the celebration to mark one of the worlds best-known drinking spots.
Cubans toast Daiquiri cocktail on 200th anniversary of drinks birthplace
The Cuban birthplace of the world-famous daiquiri celebrated 200 years of business on 5 October. International bartenders joined in on the celebration to mark one of the worlds best-known drinking spots.
- October 6, 2017 15:12 IST
-