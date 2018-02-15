It has been a tough time for netizens, especially Indians, to ignore Priya Prakash Varrier posts on social media as the young Indian actor took the internet by storm.

Priya has been winning hearts ever since the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi', from her upcoming Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' was released on YouTube. The 18-year-old's wink and subsequent romantic expressions at her co-star in the song has indeed made her an overnight celebrity.

Even as her official Instagram account is garnering followers at an unprecedented rate, it seems the viral video has reached South Africa where Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team and the Proteas are involved in an ODI and T20I series.

As it turns out, South Africa's new-found pace sensation Lungi Ngidi shared a funny 'video meme', which features Priya's wink and one of his recent camera-shy moments. The 21-year-old fast bowler has come up with a toung-in-cheek caption for his post as well.

Ngidi destroyed the Indian batting line-up in the second Test of the recently-concluded series, which South Africa won 2-1. The young right-arm pacer picked up a six-for on debut, including Kohli's scalp in Centurion.

Ngidi's camera-shy moment

The young pacer got emotional after getting the wicket of the Indian skipper, his first big scalp in Test cricket following which the television cameras were focused on him for quite sometime. And this happened.

Lungi Ngidi feels shy after taking Virat Kohli’s wicket for the first time on his debut test ??#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/9nXEX5icc3 — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) January 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi will be turning up for Chennai Super Kings in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), starting April 7 in Mumbai. He was bought by the two-time champions at last month's auction at his base price of Rs 50 Lakh.