A video of a small girl crying and begging for mercy to a lady teaching her maths went viral recently. The "merciless" lady is actually the child's mother, and the 3-year-old girl is singers Toshi and Sharib Sabri's niece, Haya.

The viral video showed the girl crying profusely and asking her mother to teach her without scolding or beating her. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and others had shared the video on social media, calling it child abuse.

The child now turned out to be the two singers' niece. Toshi has now came up with a clarification, and said the video was recorded for a family Whatsapp group. He also tried to justify the act saying that outsiders do not know about the child's nature.

"Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan don't know about us. Hamare bachche ke bare mein humein pata hai naah ki hamara baccha kaisa hai. Uska nature hai waisa. Agle hi pal who khelne chali jaati hai. Agar aap usko chod do toh who kahengi main mazzak kar rahi thi. Uske nature ki wajah se chod denge toh woh padai bhi nahi kari paayengi," Toshi told Hindustan Times.

"It's not a big issue. Har ghar mein bachon ki alag zidd hoti hai, alag alag tareeke ke bachche hote hain. Ye bachchi bahut zyada ziddi hai lekin humari ladli hai," he added.

"Ek maa ki mamta hai, judgement nahi kar sakte hain. Jisne usko 9 months kokh mein rakha hai. Ab agar bachche zid karenge tohunko padana likhana chod dein kya? Bachon ko paalna asaan nehi hota," Toshi concluded.

