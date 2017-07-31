CRPF Namaz
A CRPF jawan offers namaz while his colleague stands guard with a baton and rifle on him in Jammu and Kashmir has attracted a lot of attention on social media platforms.Twitter/Srinagar Sector CRPF

The pictures of a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) offering namaz while his colleague standing guard with a baton and rifle in Jammu and Kashmir has attracted a lot of attention on social media platforms.

The picture was tweeted by the Srinagar unit of CRPF on Sunday with the caption: "Brothers-in-arms for peace." It has been applauded by hundreds of users across social media, several of whom have described it as a great example of amity in the armed forces.

Violence against security forces has been on the rise in the Kashmir Valley since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in July 2016. The US State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 had said that Kashmir continues to be the most volatile state in India with a 93 percent increase in attacks in 2016. 

The photographs tweeted on Sunday struck a chord with the general public, many of whom posted messages of hope, unity and harmony on social media.