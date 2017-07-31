The pictures of a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) offering namaz while his colleague standing guard with a baton and rifle in Jammu and Kashmir has attracted a lot of attention on social media platforms.

"Brothers-in-arms for peace" - CRPF Srinagar pic.twitter.com/QfsOIKbHoa — Srinagar Sector CRPF (@crpf_srinagar) July 29, 2017

The picture was tweeted by the Srinagar unit of CRPF on Sunday with the caption: "Brothers-in-arms for peace." It has been applauded by hundreds of users across social media, several of whom have described it as a great example of amity in the armed forces.

Violence against security forces has been on the rise in the Kashmir Valley since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in July 2016. The US State Department's Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 had said that Kashmir continues to be the most volatile state in India with a 93 percent increase in attacks in 2016.

The photographs tweeted on Sunday struck a chord with the general public, many of whom posted messages of hope, unity and harmony on social media.

A true colour of Secular n Nationalist CRPF guards for the freedom of religious faith n coexistence. — Sanjay Sharma (@sanjay16sharma) July 29, 2017

Dil khush hgaiya. Subah subah dekh kr ye news. Jai hind — Md Asif khan (@MdAsifkhan11) July 30, 2017

This is Real India ????????. ???? — Sunil Kumar Acharya (@su4nil) July 29, 2017

Proud to be an Indian....jai hind vande matram???????????? — Shubham (@shubh1325) July 29, 2017

Pic wid million of words n msg, it represnt what we're n real sprit of Harmony. Salute to armd force personal dat how dey save us @ any cost — Prateek Asthana (@prateekasthana) July 29, 2017

This is real india.

We proud about our solders

Love you indian army@adgpi @crpfindia — Babajan (@BabajanJansb1) July 29, 2017

Hand in hand, arms together, no discrimination, only a strong belief of being an Indian, flushing out the dirt of the society ???? — Vishwajeet Abhyankar (@abhyankar_vish) July 30, 2017