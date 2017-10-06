Ahead of its second season premiere, The Crown star Claire Foy, who portrays Queen Elizabeth II on screen, has revealed a major hint about the second season.

Also read: Here's why Claire Foy hates the idea of the Queen watching The Crown

The English actress has recently attended the premiere of her new film Breathe alongside Andrew Garfield at the 61st BFI London Film Festival.

While promoting the directorial debut of Andy Serkis, The Crown star said that she is so proud of the film. "It never really felt like we were making a film, it was like we were in some sort of magical story," she told mediapersons.

Well, The Crown star did not disappoint her fans as she a hint about who can replace her to portray the older version of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I know who's doing it and I'm not telling you...It's really exciting and great and amazing!" she said, adding, "I always knew from the get-go that I was only going to be doing two series. I'm just very, very grateful that I have had such a wonderful time playing that part and made friends for life."

"I know who's doing it and I'm not telling you ... It's really exciting and great and amazing!" Foy told the press members while teasing about Netflix royal drama at the BFI London Film Festival.

This is not the first time. The Breathe actress earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, "Someone else will take on this amazing role and I'm not the first person to play that part. I have taken that role on from other people who've played it before. So it's in the nature of the role that it will keep reincarnating and that that story will keep being told."

"I can't wait to watch it and I just think whoever they get to play that part, they'll be extraordinary because they're an extraordinary team. I will never watch it with any sense of bitterness or regret."

The Crown Season 2 arrives on Netflix on December 8 at 12 am.