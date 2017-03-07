- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
-
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Critics slam Trumps travel ban 2.0 as un-American
President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on 6 March that bans citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. Democrats and Islamic organisations in the US have slammed POTUS for the revised ban, calling it immoral and un-American. The Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the ban undermines the freedom of the American Muslims despite US constitution granting freedom of religion to all.
Most popular