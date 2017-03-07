Critics slam Trumps travel ban 2.0 as un-American

Critics slam Trumps travel ban 2.0 as un-American Close
President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on 6 March that bans citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from entering the US. Democrats and Islamic organisations in the US have slammed POTUS for the revised ban, calling it immoral and un-American. The Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) said the ban undermines the freedom of the American Muslims despite US constitution granting freedom of religion to all.
loading image
IBT TV
Fast food worker saves toddler with CPR learnt in school elective
Most popular